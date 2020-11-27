Kannada film industry buzz

27 November 2020 10:53 IST

Vijay Raghavendra starts shooting

The shooting of the film Savitri started earlier this month. the film features award-winning actor Vijay Raghavendra and is produced by software engineer, Prashant Kumar under the logo of PNP Productions. The film is written and directed by S Dinesh (Uyyale).

Hrithi Shiva, a songwriter, makes his début as a music director with this film, which also stars Tara, Prakash Belavadi and Sanju Basaya.

***

New project

Kadalammuthu was launched recently in the city. The film, produced by Taranath Shetty Bolar, will be directed by Devaraj Kumar.

The team plans to start shoot in January 2021. As of now they are finalising locations and looking for a new face to play the female lead.

Vikram Selva will compose the music for the film, while Ravindra Muththi has penned the lyrics.

***

Short film

On November 20, the short film Take a Break was released by actor-director Sivamani on YouTube by Tent Cinema, a film school run by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. The faculty includes Jayateertha, Adarsh ​​Eshwarappa, Abhay Sinha and Ashok Cashyap. The film is said to be based on true story and can be viewed on

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RNWadJmRFAg

***

Trivikrama’s song release

Ravichandran’s son, Vikram, plays the lead in his film, Trivikrama opposite Akanksha Sharma. A song from the film, ‘Mummy Please Mummy,’ was released on A2 music and is said to be trending.

Written by Dr V Nagendra Prasad, the song is sung by Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya has composed the music. The film directed by Sahana Murthy, is produced by Somanna Ramco under the banner Gauri Entertainer.

The film also stars Tulsi Sivamani, Suchendra Prasad, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Rohit Roy, Adilokesh, Shivamani and Akshara Gowda.

***

Komal Kumar next project commences

Actor Komal Kumar’s next project was announced. Titled 2020, the comedy will be directed by KL Rajasekhar who has earlier written dialogues for Roberrt, Victory 2, Amma I Love You, Tribal Riding and Vice President.

The team plans to start shooting in the last week of November in Bengaluru.

KM Prakash will be the cinematographer and music will be by Sridhar V Sambharam.