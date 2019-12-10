Gone in 30 seconds

Well-known Kannada film director, KM Chaitanya, has made three-short films. What is unusual? Well, the films are just 30 seconds long and is made using the new app called Firework. The films are also released on the app.

The films, titled Sleep, Genes and Stuck, explore human emotions and relationships. “Sleep looks at the relationship between an ageing mother and her son, Genes is about the complexities of an illegitimate relationship, and Stuck is about emotions trapped within one’s mind,” explains Chaitnaya, who was “fascinated with the app and its features. It did not allow me to make a video that lasted more than 30 seconds. And, narrating a fictional story in that short time span was herculean task. However, it was a great exercise for me as a filmmaker.”

Chaitanya, who has dabbled in film direction and worked as a television producer and theatre, lauds the people behind the app and says, “This platform paves the way for you to films for the mobile, which most filmmakers tend to resist. This format is just the opposite of how we visualise the idea of filmmaking. Today, I feel filmmakers do not have a choice, but to go with the flow or risk being left behind. There is a lot of interest in this kind of a format lately. This format is a great exercise for filmmaking as the writing becomes crisp and to the point. In feature films you have the luxury to introduce the protagonist, right from planning his entry. Here, it is not possible. You have to pack in all that you want to say in half a minute!.”

Chaitanya, who comes from a journalism background, believes that Firrework is a forward thinking app, “which will boom as the next generation will want to watch stuff while on the go.”

Though Chaitanya has directed films such as Suryakaanti (featuring Chetan Kumar and Regina Cassandra in the lead), a romantic thriller Aatagara (with Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj), Aake (which was a remake of the Tamil movie Maya)and Amma I Love You (with Chiranjeevi Sarja and veteran actor Sitara), his name is still synonymous with Aa Dinagalu. Chaitanya won the Filmfare Award in the Best Director - Kannada category for the film, which was based on the book Daadaagiriya Dinagalu by Agni Shridhar. The film had a powerful star cast of actors like Sharath Lohitashwa, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Atul Kulkarni and Veda Sastry with screenplay by the legendary playwright, Girish Karnad and background score by Illayaraja.

Aa Dinagalu was based in Bengaluru in the 1980s — a time when Kotwal Ramachandra and MP Jairaj ruled the city’s under world scene.

Currently Chaitanya is busy completing the shoot of his next Kannada feature film Aadya, a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam. This time he has cast Sruthi Hariharan opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja.