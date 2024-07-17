BR Rajshekhar dedicates ‘Back Benchers’ to collegians, past and present

College life! No matter what age one is, it may be the best years of life. Perhaps, that is one of the reasons why there are so many Kannada films set on a college campus. If the ‘80s were fascinated with campus romance in Ravichandran’s Prema Loka, Upendra’s Om looked at the campus as a brewing ground for gansters. Then came the campus comedies, with Rakshit Shetty’s Kirik Party winning favour at the box office and with the audience.

Writer, director and producer, BR Rajashekhar’s Back Benchers, releasing on July 19, is the latest in the genre. “College life will always remain special as that is the age when so much is happening in our lives, emotionally, educationally and socially,” says Rajshekar at his swanky, leather-panelled office in Gandhinagar.

“I had a great college life. I was known for my humour and impromptu standup acts on campus. I decided it was time I wrote and directed a campus story. Back Benchers is all about laughs and fun.”

The director credits popular actor-director, Suchendra Prasad, for the making of Back Benchers. “ I wrote the story and script four years ago. I was reluctant to make the film as the story demanded actors who are in their early 20s. We needed experienced actors to pull off the comedy. Since the film runs on comedy, I was hesitant to cast newcomers, as I was not sure if they could pull off comedy on screen.”

Comedy, Rajashekhar says, is one of the toughest genres to portray on screen. “That is when Suchendra auditioned around 700 aspiring actors from theatre and NSD, of which 30 were chosen to act in the film.”

Nakul Abhayankar has scored for the film, produced by PP Productions. Ranjan Narasimha Murthy, Jatin Aryan, Akash, Shashank Singh, Manya Gouda, Kunkum, Anusha Suresh, Manoj Shetty, Namitha Gouda are some of the actors making their debut in the film. “The only established actors on screen are Suchendra and theatre actor, Aravind Kuplikar (Puksatte Lifu).

While Rajashekhar has produced quite a few Kannada films, Back Benchers is his fourth as a director, his previous film was the successful Amruthavani with Ajay Rao. His last release as producer was the thriller, Trikona, which he wrote. The film featured Suresh Heblikar, Julie Lakshmi, Sudha Rani and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

“I wanted to direct Trikona, but could not as I was tied up with other projects.” Rajashekhar wanted to direct Back Benchers as he knew exactly what he wanted to portray on the screen. The film was shot in Bengaluru at NSB College campus in Electronic city. “It is an MBA academy and they were so kind to let out the campus to us for 20 days.”

Rajashekhar is waiting to see how the audience reacts Suchendra Prasad’s character. “He is always seen as a morose father, serious lecturer or freedom fighter. Here he portrays a man who is young at heart, who always looks at the bright side of life. In a way the character he plays on screen is based on my personality and I wanted only him to bring it to life on screen.”

The only condition Rajashekhar had for Suchendra was that he acted like him on screen. “I have made this film for youngsters and dedicate it to all college going children. And for the others, the film will appeal due to the mature, yet comical storyline. My only hope is that the audience enjoys the film as much as I have enjoyed making it.”

Describing himself as a businessman, who has had a successful stint as a producer, Rajashekhar says, “If this film is received well, I will explore myself as a director. My aim is to make good films irrespective of who directs it. The challenge in Back Benchers was to get the 30 new-comers to act on screen and I can boldly say that they have exceeded my expectations.”