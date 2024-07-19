Arun Amuktha on ‘Vidhyarthi Vidhyarthiyare’: ‘A new-age masala film’

Vidhyarthi Vidyarthiniyare as the title suggests is to do with student life. Director Arun Amuktha says, “It is an action thriller revolving around 18-year-olds. It is a new-age masala film. Right from the colour scheme, to the mood, music and actors, everything has a youthful ring to it. I have packaged youth and their emotions in my film.”

Arun made his debut as a film director in 2013 with Loosegalu, with actor Sri Murali and Akul Balaji in the lead, where he is credited as Arun Kumar. “Amuktha is my daughter’s name,” Arun says over a call from his home in Nagarbhavi. “I changed my name from Arun Kumar to Arun Amuktha to honour her and carry her with me.”

Written and directed by Arun, the film is produced by Subramanya Kukke and Shivalinge Gowda AC. Music is by Vijeth Krishna and Vidhyarthi Vidyarthiniyare was released under the banner of Variety Creations on July 19. Cinematography is by Kumar Gowda and Arun Suresh (songs). The film also features Manoj Vivan, Manasvi, Bhavana Appu, Amar and Prashant Sambargi.

Prashant has been a distributor, financier and worked in content acquisition. He is also a Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, and one who is making ample noise on the Kannada news circuits sharing his opinion on every controversial subject that has been making news in the Kannada film industry today.

“Prashant plays a cop in the film,” says Arun, who hails from Davangere. “I come from a small village called Chikkamalali, with a population of 300. We had no internet or newspaper. The village is at a dead end and there is nothing beyond where we live. We come from an agricultural background. Life was tough. I had to come to a relative’s home to pursue higher studies. One day I decided to come to Bengaluru to seek a job.”

Arun, a literature graduate, is distributing Vidhyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, through his company, Amuktha Creations. Arun says his making a youth-oriented film for two reasons — the commercial aspect and because there are not many films being made on teenagers.

“Films are made for audiences in three categories — mass hero fans, youth and family. As I could not rope in a big star, I decided to cast Chand Shetty in the lead. He fit the role to the T. He makes his debut as a lead actor in this film. He may not be a mass hero, but is a popular rapper and playback singer. He is a good bet from the commercial angle.”

Chandan is known for his chart-topping songs, including ‘Karabuu’, the title track for the film Pogaru, ‘Top To Bottom’ (Gaanchali), ‘Yaariva Yaariva’ (Darbar) and winner of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2018. “There is an interesting story behind Chandan’s casting. He was the last to be cast. The supporting cast and crew were all selected. For the lead, I was not getting the right fit till I met Chandan and then everything fell in place.”

Arun was looking for someone who was a known name but did not have an screen image. “I did not want that screen persona to overwhelm the character we had in mind for the lead. Chandan was cast as he fit the all the requirements. Though he is making debut as a lead actor, I was surprised by his acting skills. Chandan’s character has a speech impediment, is a game designer and can change his voice.”

Arun started off by working in a small canteen at Bangalore City Railway station. “While I worked there, I met a junior artiste, who came to have tea at the stall I worked in. One day we got talking and he spoke about the film industry as a dream place to work in. He said one gets free food on set. At that time, I was struggling to get a square meal and it was the dream of getting a full meal that drew me to a film set,” recalls Arun, who started as a set boy and slowly graduated to the role of an assistant director working with film and television actor-director-producer, Sunil Puranik.

“Sunil has always encouraged me and I cast him in my film, he plays a politician in Vidhyarthi Vidyarthiniyare.” Arun acted in the Kannada film Jindaa, starring Devraj and Meghana Raj and directed by Mussanje Mahesh.

