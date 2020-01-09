Kannada director Venkat Bharadwaj’s next film is a comedy called 'Omelette'

The first thing that hits you is the title of the film — Omelette. We ask the director, Venkat Bharadwaj if we heard the title right. “Yes,” he laughs saying, “I chose the title, because the film is a comedy. And just like an omelette, our lives are also a mishmash of emotions, errors and humour. The other reason is we are fragile as an egg and can be crushed easily. The third reason is we have the ability to come out of problems like an egg when it is cracked open. Omelette is also a most loved breakfast across the world and is a universal word like amma. Every one knows what it is.”

He has cast Samyuktha Hornadu, Shobraj and Niranjan Deshpande in lead roles in this film and has also written the story. “There are stories that the middle and the upper middle class connects with. Then there are stories that reaches out to the masses. I feel Omelette will reach out to all these three sections.”

Talking about the plot Venkat says, “It is about an auto driver, his dreams, aspirations and his roller coaster ride in life.” Venkat adds that Omellete was made in a short span of time. “I wrote the story in September 2019 and now we are almost done with the post production work. I had to finish this project as I need to get ready to work on my next film, which will be a crime thriller in Tamil.”

Gururaj Desai has written the dialogues for Omelette and Vishal Ramprasad (a student of Arjun Janya) has composed the music. Venkat says, “Omelette was shot entirely in South Bengaluru. It represents the culture of this city. That is also why we chose Samyukta for the lead. Venkat plans to release the film this month.

Venkat is the director of Kempirve, which featured Dattanna and Sayaji Shinde in the lead and spoke about the land mafia. The film won the State Award in the best screenplay category. Unarvu in Tamil, was his next venture, which was “released last year in 100 theatres across Tamil Nadu,” the director says with a smile adding that he plans to cast a popular Hindi film actor for his Tamil film.

The as-yet-untitled Tamil film, “is about three young boys,” says Venkat who currently alternates between directing Kannada and Tamil films. In the future he plans to direct a Hindi film. “I like to make off beat films. Today no one is interested in watching a film with 59 dancers dancing behind the hero. You wont even see that in an Akshay Kumar film.”