Kannada comedy drama ‘Powder’ gets a new release date

Produced by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures, ‘Powder’ is directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and stars Diganth Manchale in the lead

Published - June 19, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diganth Manchale and Dhanya Ramkumar in ‘Powder’.

Diganth Manchale and Dhanya Ramkumar in ‘Powder’. | Photo Credit: KRG Connects/YouTube

Powder, the Kannada comedy drama directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, has got a release date. The movie is produced by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures.

Darshan case: Why it is unfair to blame the Kannada film industry at large

The movie was originally scheduled to release on July 12. The makers announced that Powder will hit the screens on August 15.

“The decision to move the date was made after multiple meetings with the post production team. The CGI in the film, which majorly constitutes the last twenty minutes, requires more time,” KRG Studios said in a statement.

Powder stars Diganth Manchale, Sharmiela Mandre and Dhanya Ramkumar in lead roles. The film also has Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhushana, Ravishankar Gowda and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in prominent roles.

ALSO READ:Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

The film is written by Deepak Venkateshan. Advaitha Gurumurthy and Shanthi Sagar HG have done the cinematography. Vasuki Vaibhav is the music director while Trilok Trivikram has written the film’s dialogues.

