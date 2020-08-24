Children’s film shoot resumes post lockdown

Director Rajeev Krishna says extra precautions were in place on the sets of Prachanda Putanigalu

Director Rajeev Krishna’s Kannada film Prachanda Putanigalu was one the first films to resume shooting in June when the lockdown was lifted. Rajeev, who was written the story and screenplay for the children’s film produced by N Ragu, says he and the entire crew took extra precautions as there are children involved. “At any given time we had just five children on sets with a 20-member crew. We also had an ambulance standing by and were tested for fever, cold and cough. Some of us doubled up as make-up man and cooks to fix our meals on sets.”

Talking about what the film is about, Rajeev says Prachanda Putanigalu can be described as an adventure/thriller. “The film is about a simple school trip going terribly wrong. Why are the children disappearing? Are they kidnapped? The story tracks the vanishing children and their return to their base camp.

Rajeev says the lockdown took a toll on not just the technicians but also actors and directors. “Producers are the worst affected. Though our producer was hit hard, he refused to take back the advance even though the film’s shoot has not taken off.” Rajeev says the leg work for the film was done as early as January 2020.

“We had to wait to start shooting till June due to the pandemic. To help the producer, we did most of the song recordings and other studio work during the lockdown. We had finalised on five child actors from Bidar and Gulbarga, but cancelled that due to the lockdown. We explained the situation to the children and promised to cast them in our future projects. we again audtioned child artistes from Bengaluru to avoid travel.”

The film, which was shot in the forests of Chintamani Taluk, stars Avinash, Ram Janardhan and Jeeva from the Telugu film industry.