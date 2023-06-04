Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away at 39

June 04, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi, known for his performances in Kannada movies as well as TV soaps, has passed away at the age of 39, family sources said.

The actor was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents. On Friday morning at about 4 AM, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, they said.

The actor is known for his performances in movies like Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendathi, Nishshabdha, and Chirabandhavya.

As a child actor, Nithin had worked in Sahasa Simha in which prominent Kannada star Vishnuvardhan played the lead role. Also seen in the popular series Punarvivaha, Nithin featured in some Tamil serials as well.