Kannada actor Kiran Raj injured in road accident

Kiran Raj, a popular name in television, met with an accident in Bengaluru and suffered a chest injury

Published - September 11, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Kiran Raj

Actor Kiran Raj | Photo Credit: itskiranraj/Instagram

Just two days ahead of his theatrical release Ronny, Kannada actor Kiran Raj met with an accident in Bengaluru. On Wednesday (August 11, 2024), the actor’s car hit a divider in Kengeri and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Kiran Raj, a popular name in the television industry, is reported to have been travelling in a Mercedes Benz. The actor is learnt to have suffered a chest injury.

Known for playing Harsha in the hit Kannada serial Kannadathi, Kiran was gearing up for the release of Ronny, directed by Gurutej Shetty. Kiran plays an aspiring hero who gets caught in the world of underworld in the movie. The film hits the screens on September 13, 2024.

