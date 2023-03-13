ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ trailer: Kunal Kemmu plays a miser, Raju Srivastav makes posthumous appearance

March 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The direct-to-digital film will premiere on March 24 on ZEE5

The Hindu Bureau

Kunal Kemmu and Raju Srivastav in the trailer of ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday dropped the trailer of their new comedy-drama film, Kanjoos Makhichoos. Starring Kunal Kemmu, the film narrates the story of a miser who fights against corruption.

Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the film stars Kemmu along with Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta.

The trailer shows Jamnadas (Kemmu), a miserly man in UP, as he painstakingly saves up money to take his ageing parents on a religious trip. However, his parents die in a flood caused by a cloudburst. Already grief-stricken, Jamnadas discovers that government higher-ups have skimmed off the compensation money. Thus he takes up the mission to bring them to book.

Talking about the film, Kunal Kemmu said in a statement, “It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on set was great.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanjoos Makhichoos will stream on ZEE5 from March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US