‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ trailer: Kunal Kemmu plays a miser, Raju Srivastav makes posthumous appearance

March 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday dropped the trailer of their new comedy-drama film, Kanjoos Makhichoos. Starring Kunal Kemmu, the film narrates the story of a miser who fights against corruption.

Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the film stars Kemmu along with Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta.

The trailer shows Jamnadas (Kemmu), a miserly man in UP, as he painstakingly saves up money to take his ageing parents on a religious trip. However, his parents die in a flood caused by a cloudburst. Already grief-stricken, Jamnadas discovers that government higher-ups have skimmed off the compensation money. Thus he takes up the mission to bring them to book.

Talking about the film, Kunal Kemmu said in a statement, “It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on set was great.”

Kanjoos Makhichoos will stream on ZEE5 from March 24.