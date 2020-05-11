Kaniha releases her directorial debut ‘Maa’, braving lockdown

After spending nearly two decades in front of the camera, when Kaniha decided to go behind it, she could not have imagined that the novel coronavirus would infect her plans.

The popular actress in Malayalam and Tamil cinema had finished the shooting part of her maiden short film before the lockdown began in her hometown Chennai, but the post-production work remained. Still, she released Maa on YouTube on Sunday.

“I did the post-production completely online, as I wanted to release the film on Mother's Day,” Kaniha told The Hindu over phone from Chennai. “I got the film edited and the background music recorded through discussions with my editor and composer over phone.”

Direction has been a dream for Kaniha, who was the leading lady of successful Malayalam films like Pazhassi Raja and Bhagyadevatha.

Kaniha directs her debut short film

“I have always wanted to get involved in more aspects of film-making,” she says. “Acting is only a part of cinema. Direction is much more challenging, of course.”

She didn't think the coronavirus would give her a different kind of challenge. “It wasn't easy to do all the post-production while I was confined to my apartment,” she says. “I needed to dub my voice, which I did using my phone and lapel microphone.”

Kaniha is glad that Maa is well received. “Actor Mammootty and director Ranjith told me that they liked the film,” she says. “I want to direct films of longer duration a little later.”

She says she is slowly getting used to the lockdown. “Things are of course pretty bad here in Tamil Nadu,” she says. “It would surely be a while before we could think of resuming work in cinema.”

She is impressed by the way Kerala has responded to the crisis. “I think Kerala has done really well to limit the spread of the virus,” she says.

Kaniha, whose last release was Mamangam, says she has been a watching a lot of Malayalam films during the lockdown. “I enjoyed watching Fahadh Faasil in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights. What a gifted actor he is!” she says. “I also liked Ayappanum Koshiyum.”