Movies

Kaniha releases her directorial debut ‘Maa’, braving lockdown

Kaniha, from the short film ‘Maa’, which she also directed

Kaniha, from the short film ‘Maa’, which she also directed  

The ‘Pazhassi Raja’ star completes work of her maiden short film online

After spending nearly two decades in front of the camera, when Kaniha decided to go behind it, she could not have imagined that the novel coronavirus would infect her plans.

The popular actress in Malayalam and Tamil cinema had finished the shooting part of her maiden short film before the lockdown began in her hometown Chennai, but the post-production work remained. Still, she released Maa on YouTube on Sunday.

“I did the post-production completely online, as I wanted to release the film on Mother's Day,” Kaniha told The Hindu over phone from Chennai. “I got the film edited and the background music recorded through discussions with my editor and composer over phone.”

Direction has been a dream for Kaniha, who was the leading lady of successful Malayalam films like Pazhassi Raja and Bhagyadevatha.

Kaniha directs her debut short film

Kaniha directs her debut short film  

“I have always wanted to get involved in more aspects of film-making,” she says. “Acting is only a part of cinema. Direction is much more challenging, of course.”

She didn't think the coronavirus would give her a different kind of challenge. “It wasn't easy to do all the post-production while I was confined to my apartment,” she says. “I needed to dub my voice, which I did using my phone and lapel microphone.”

Kaniha is glad that Maa is well received. “Actor Mammootty and director Ranjith told me that they liked the film,” she says. “I want to direct films of longer duration a little later.”

She says she is slowly getting used to the lockdown. “Things are of course pretty bad here in Tamil Nadu,” she says. “It would surely be a while before we could think of resuming work in cinema.”

She is impressed by the way Kerala has responded to the crisis. “I think Kerala has done really well to limit the spread of the virus,” she says.

Kaniha, whose last release was Mamangam, says she has been a watching a lot of Malayalam films during the lockdown. “I enjoyed watching Fahadh Faasil in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights. What a gifted actor he is!” she says. “I also liked Ayappanum Koshiyum.”

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 6:02:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kaniha-releases-her-directorial-debut-maa-braving-lockdown/article31557467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY