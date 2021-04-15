Kani is the winner of ‘Cook with Comali’ Season 2

Kani Thiru

15 April 2021 13:25 IST

Shakeela and Ashwin finished in the second and third places respectively after a celebrity-packed finale

The second season of popular cooking reality show Cook with Comali came to a conclusion last evening, with costume designer, TV host and YouTube content creator Kani Thiru bagging the title.

Kani, who had been a strong contender this season, beat the likes of Shakeela and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan (who finished second and third respectively), as well as other finalists Baba Bhaskar and Pavithra Lakshmi to clinch the award.

Judged by chefs Damu and Venkatesh Bhat, the finale comprised of three cooking rounds, and also featured several celebrity cameos by STR, Santhosh Narayanan, singers Dhee and Arivu, as well as A.R. Rahman, who spoke to the cooks and comalis virtually.

Kani has been hailed as a deserving winner on social media for her win, as she impressed the judges and viewers alike throughout the duration of the show, by consistently whipping up several imaginative dishes with a focus on rural and local recipes. Vanitha Vijayakumar was the winner of the first season.

Kani poses with her trophies

Cook with Comali has been a super-hit during the pandemic, with its feel-good vibe and humour proving to be a brilliant stress-buster for viewers at home. Comedians such as Pugazh, Sivaangi and Bala have become social media stars and have bagged film projects during the course of the show.

Soon after the finale, Ashwin and Pugazh also announced that they are teaming up to act in a movie together to be produced by Trident Arts, and directed by Hariharan.