‘Kanguva’ trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol enter war mode in Siva’s period actioner

The makers of Suriya’s Kanguvahave released the film’s trailer. The trailer showcases how two different tribe lords fight it out for supremacy, revenge and land amidst emotions and lives at stake.

Apart from the two factions headed by Suriya and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, there are also shots of European conquerors hitting the shores of the island on large vessels as the trailer ends with a glimpse of a mysterious character.

Wishing the film’s director Siva for his birthday, Suriya took to X to share the film’s trailer and captioned the post saying that he is IIncredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team”.

Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Madan Karky has penned the dialogues while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana. Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will be released in 3D in 38 global languages on 10, October 2024..

Watch the trailer of Kanguva here:

