‘Kanguva’: This actor’s cameo has taken Suriya’s fans by surprise

Kanguva, the much-anticipated Tamil fantasy epic starring Suriya, is finally here. After a lot of pre-release drama over screen-sharing in Tamil Nadu and a few legal niggles, director Siva’s multi-starrer arrived in theatres to a grand reception from Suriya’s ‘anbaana’ fans.

Be it the reincarnation concept hinted at in the trailer, the grand period set pieces of a fictional world, or the performances of stars like Suriya and Bobby Deol, much is being discussed on the internet. However, one particular cameo from a leading Tamil star has taken the internet by storm.

Spoilers ahead…

After weeks of speculation, Kanguva features Suriya’s brother and actor, Karthi, in a cameo. In the film, the Meiyazhagan actor plays dual roles — as the antagonists who vow to end the two characters of Suriya we see in the film. Sporting a raw and rustic look as the illegitimate son of Udhiran (Deol), Karthi’s vile but boisterous character vows to continue the fight in the upcoming sequel.

Of course, Karthi’s cameo as a baddie in the epilogue instantly reminds one of Suriya’s most famous turn as Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film, Vikram. Interestingly, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe film, which served as a sequel to Karthi’s Kaithi, also featured a voice-cameo by Karthi as his character Dilli. Since then, fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the two together, which might become a reality soon in Kanguva 2 or one of the upcoming LCU films.

Of course, that wouldn’t be the first time the two stars share the big screen. Notably, Suriya’s 2004 film Aaytha Ezhuthu featured Karthi, who was working as an assistant to Mani Ratnam, in an uncredited role. The brothers also shared the screen during their cameo appearance in the ‘Aga Naga’ song in 2011’s Ko, and later, in Karthi’s 2018 film Kadaikutty Singam, in which Suriya appeared as himself.

Interestingly, with Karthi’s cameo in Kanguva, life has come full circle for director Siva, who made his debut in Tamil with Karthi’s Siruthai (which also got him the moniker ‘Siruthai Siva’).

Since today morning, fans of Suriya and Karthi fooded X (erstwhile Twitter) with their reactions to Karthi’s cameo. “The Crocodile Fight Sequence and #Karthi intro are the highlights of the second half,” wrote a movie buff on X.

Other users, who seemed critical of the film in general, noted Karthi’s cameo as a saving grace. “It’s #Karthi Vs #Suriya in #Kanguva2. Not sure how many of us will after the unbearable experience of #Kanguva. (sic),” wrote a user.

Kanguva features Disha Patani as the female lead. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and BS Avinash among others in supporting roles. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green banner, the film is running in theatres in Tamil, Hindu, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

