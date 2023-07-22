HamberMenu
‘Kanguva’ is about human emotions: Siva on Suriya-starrer

Suriya’s Kanguva, the glimpse of which was released on his birthday, is aiming for an early 2024 release

July 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil actor Suriya, who celebrates his birthday on July 23, will be looking forward to his upcoming film ‘Kanguva’.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva will have both period and live portions. A glimpse from the film showcased Suriya as a warrior, with just one dialogue: ‘Nalama?’ Packed with thunderous music by Devi Sri Prasad, some lines by singer Arunraja Kamaraj and rich visuals from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany, Kanguva will be released in the 3D format in 10 languages in early 2024.

Director Siva says, “I worked on this script four years ago. Suriya loved it and so did Gnavavel Raja. Suriya was sincere to the role and his makeover to play it was physically demanding.”

Siva, whose earlier work includes Rajinikanth’s Annatthe and Ajith’s Viswasam, is teaming up for the first time with Suriya for ‘Kanguva’, which stars Disha Patani too. His first Tamil film was Siruthai starring Karthi.

Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, has produced Kanguva, which has the tagline: a mighty valiant saga, and refers to a man with the power of fire. Part of the story is set more than 1500 years ago, while some of it is set in the present times. 

