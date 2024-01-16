‘Kanguva’: Second look of Suriya from Siva’s period action drama out

January 16, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The makers of Suriya’s much-anticipated film, Kanguva, today released an intriguing second look poster featuring the star.

The poster features the star in two looks — one as the warrior we were shown in the previously released glimpse video and the other as a man from the modern times.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut.

The film is billed as one of the most expensive projects in Suriya’s career. During the launch of the glimpse video, Siva had said, “I worked on this script four years ago. Suriya loved it and so did Gnavavel Raja. Suriya was sincere to the role and his makeover to play it was physically demanding.”

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues, while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana.

Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will release in 3D in ten languages this year.

