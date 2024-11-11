ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanguva’ release trailer: Suriya stars in Siva’s action-packed prophetic epic

Updated - November 11, 2024 11:28 am IST

The 90-second trailer, which was delayed several times before being released, offers minimal details but hints at themes of prophecy, betrayal, and resurrection

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Kanguva’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Suriya_offl

The trailer for Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was released recently, giving audiences a first look at the film’s storyline. Set to hit theaters on November 14, the movie appears to unfold across two timelines, one focusing on Suriya as a warrior and the other set in the present day.

‘Kanguva’ audio launch: Rajinikanth shares special video message, shares Suriya’s role originally written for himself

The 90-second trailer, which was delayed several times before being released, offers minimal details but hints at themes of prophecy, betrayal, and resurrection. A key message in the trailer reads, “In the land of promises and power, a prophecy unfolds”.

Suriya, during a promotional event, shared that Kanguva was inspired by epic films like Braveheart and Game of Thrones, and the intention was to create a larger-than-life narrative for Indian cinema. Director Siva’s vision of a world filled with warriors and complex situations set hundreds of years ago forms the backbone of the story.

‘Kanguva’ new song: Suriya, Disha Patani hit the dance floor in ‘Yolo’

The film features also Jagapathi Babu, and Natarajan Subramaniam in supporting roles. Although initially announced in 2019, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed production in 2022, with filming wrapping up in 2024. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the cinematography is handled by Vetri Palanisamy.

