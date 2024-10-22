ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanguva’ new song: Suriya, Disha Patani hit the dance floor in ‘Yolo’

Published - October 22, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Titled ‘Yolo’, the second song from the Suriya starrer ‘Kanguva’ is sung by Devi Sri Prasad and Lavita Lobo

The Hindu Bureau

Disha Patani and Suriya in the song ‘Yolo’ from ‘Kanguva’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The makers of the Suriya starrer Kanguva have released the film’s second song. Directed by Siva, the magnum opus is bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations. The pan-Indian film is set to release on November 14, 2024.

‘Kanguva’ trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol enter war mode in Siva’s period actioner

Titled ‘Yolo’, the peppy number sung by Devi Sri Prasad and Lavita Lobo features Suriya and Disha Patani. Set against the backdrop of a pub and a picturesque beach, the actors put on their dancing shoes for the upbeat track.

The makers described the song as, “the soundtrack of a party life.” The story of Kanguva is set to have two timelines. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Suriya 45’: RJ Balaji to helm Suriya’s next; AR Rahman on board

The film’s trailer showcases how two different tribe lords fight it out for supremacy, revenge and land amidst emotions and lives at stake. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Vetri Palanisamy is the cinematographer. Nishad Yusuf is the editor.

Meanwhile, Suriya has collaborated with actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji. Tentatively titled Suriya 45, the movie will be produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash of Dream Warrior Pictures. The actor also wrapped up the shoot for his movie with Karthik Subbaraj.

