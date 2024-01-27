ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanguva’ makers share Bobby Deol’s first look on his 55th birthday

January 27, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The ‘Animal’ actor plays the role of villain Udhiran in the movie, headlined by Tamil superstar Suriya

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster for ‘Kanguva’

The makers of Tamil fantasy movie Kanguva on Saturday unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol's character on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday.

The Animal star plays the role of villain Udhiran in the movie, headlined by superstar Suriya. The film marks Deol's debut in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ
‘Animal’ movie review: Ranbir Kapoor suffers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted paean to masculinity

"Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol," production banner Studio Green posted on microblogging site X.

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, Kanguva is directed by filmmaker Siva and will be released later this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanguva backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

ALSO READ
‘Kanguva’: Second look of Suriya from Siva’s period action drama out

The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US