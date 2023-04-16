‘Kanguva’ is the title of Suriya’s film with Siva

April 16, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated film with director Siva has been titled Kanguva. The makers announced the news today with a poster and a title announcement teaser.

Like the earlier released motion poster, the intriguing title teaser too hints at a grand period film on cards. The video shows a masked hero on a horse front-running an army of men. “A man with the power of fire & the saga of a mighty valiant hero,” reads the video’s description. Meanwhile, the film poster features an eagle with fire on the ends of its wings.

Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut. Earlier, the film’s producer K.E. Gnanavelraja had said in an interview that the film is being made with a big budget, with several news reports now stating that the film is the most expensive projects in Suriya’s career.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film will have cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues, while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana.

Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will release in 3D in ten languages in 2024