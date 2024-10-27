‘Kanguva’ audio launch: Rajinikanth shares special video message, shares Suriya’s role originally written for himself

At today’s audio launch for Kanguva, veteran actor Rajinikanth shared a special video message with the team and audience, expressing his support for the film. Though unable to attend the event due to scheduling conflicts, Rajinikanth spoke highly of Kanguva’s producer, Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja, calling him a visionary with a strong understanding of film promotion, saying, “Gnanavel knows everything about cinema. He knows how to promote a film.”

The superstar also commented on director Siva, with whom he collaborated on Annaatthe, praising his calm approach and insight into audience expectations. “Although I have done just one film with him, I developed a bonding with Siva as if we’d done 25-30 films. He genuinely understands what people need when they come to the theatres,” he noted.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth revealed that Kanguva was initially envisioned for him during the making of Annaatthe. He mentioned that he and Siva had discussed the idea of a period film at the time. “I definitely think Kanguva was written for me. It then reached Gnanavel and Suriya,” Rajinikanth said, noting that the story eventually evolved into its current form, with Suriya taking the lead role.

The video message comes after Gnanavel Raja and Suriya recently opted to shift the release date of Kanguva, avoiding a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan as a gesture of respect. In his message, Rajinikanth reciprocated with warm wishes for the film’s success: “I wish Kanguva is a massive success for Siva, Gnanavel Raja, and Suriya.”

Kanguva is set to release on November 14.

