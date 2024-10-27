GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kanguva’ audio launch: Rajinikanth shares special video message, shares Suriya’s role originally written for himself

The video message comes after Gnanavel Raja and Suriya recently opted to shift the release date of ‘Kanguva’, avoiding a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’ as a gesture of respect

Published - October 27, 2024 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth shares special video message at the ‘Kanguva’ audio launch

Rajinikanth shares special video message at the ‘Kanguva’ audio launch | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Mythri Movie Makers

At today’s audio launch for Kanguva, veteran actor Rajinikanth shared a special video message with the team and audience, expressing his support for the film. Though unable to attend the event due to scheduling conflicts, Rajinikanth spoke highly of Kanguva’s producer, Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja, calling him a visionary with a strong understanding of film promotion, saying, “Gnanavel knows everything about cinema. He knows how to promote a film.”

‘Vettaiyan’ movie review: A gutsy Rajinikanth powers TJ Gnanavel’s flawed film on unlawful encounter killings

The superstar also commented on director Siva, with whom he collaborated on Annaatthe, praising his calm approach and insight into audience expectations. “Although I have done just one film with him, I developed a bonding with Siva as if we’d done 25-30 films. He genuinely understands what people need when they come to the theatres,” he noted.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth revealed that Kanguva was initially envisioned for him during the making of Annaatthe. He mentioned that he and Siva had discussed the idea of a period film at the time. “I definitely think Kanguva was written for me. It then reached Gnanavel and Suriya,” Rajinikanth said, noting that the story eventually evolved into its current form, with Suriya taking the lead role.

‘Kanguva’ new song: Suriya, Disha Patani hit the dance floor in ‘Yolo’

The video message comes after Gnanavel Raja and Suriya recently opted to shift the release date of Kanguva, avoiding a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan as a gesture of respect. In his message, Rajinikanth reciprocated with warm wishes for the film’s success: “I wish Kanguva is a massive success for Siva, Gnanavel Raja, and Suriya.”

Kanguva is set to release on November 14.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.