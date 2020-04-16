Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel on Twitter account suspension: ‘Twitter is biased and anti-India’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and official spokesperson Rangoli Chandel’s account on Twitter now stands suspended, although a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the issue, is still doing the rounds online.

As per reports, Rangoli’s account was suspended after posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident.

Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets aimed at a community from her blue tick handle, @Rangoli_ , which prompted Twitter to take such a decision.

She has since shared an official statement regarding her account being suspended, “Twitter is an American platform, absolutely biased and anti-India. You can make fun of Hindu Gods, call the Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists, but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces, they suspend your account. I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account. I was my sister’s spokesperson, now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out. A biased platform can be easily avoided.”

Rangoli has earlier stated that she might start a YouTube channel to voice her and her sister’s opinions, should their social media accounts be compromised. This latest post follows Rangoli’s history of sharing tweets that have been widely criticised for inciting hate.

Following the tweet that led to Rangoli’s account being suspended, filmmaker Reema Kagti wrote to Mumbai Police demanding action.

“@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?” wrote @kagtireema.

Actress Kubbra Sait also wrote that she had blocked Rangoli and filed a report to Twitter. “I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible,” tweeted the actressd on her verified handle, @kubbrasait.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli is an acid attack survivor who is known to take up issues on the actress’s behalf on social media. She has also regularly taken on Bollywood personalities over a number of varied issues. In the past, she has fired salvos at Kangana’s colleagues including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Pandey and Karan Johar.

(With inputs from IANS)