Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalavi' look revealed on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth Anniversary, Rangoli Chandel, the manager and sister of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, shared a picture of the actor from her upcoming trilingual, Thalaivi.

The picture was shared on Twitter with the caption: Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi".

The official handle of team Kangana Ranaut shared the picture on Instagram captioned: “Remembering the super-lady, J. #Jayalalitha on her 72nd Birth Anniversary. Her life's story speaks volumes about the stout-heartedness and the leadership qualities she possessed. Kangana and everyone who loves her and follows her teachings, denotes her as Jaya Amma.”

The actor was seen donning the iconic white saree with the black, white, red border and red bindi.

Thalaivi documents the life and times of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — chronicling her transition from a movie star into a politician. Thalaivi also marks Kangana's return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working Dhaam Dhoom (2008) with Jayam Ravi.

On the occasion of M.G. Ramachandran’s 103rd birth anniversary last month, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Arvind Swami as MGR.