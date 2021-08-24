Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ to have a theatrical release on September 10

A still from ‘Thalaivii’

The film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna

Biographical drama “Thalaivii”, based on the life of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, is set to release theatrically on September 10.

The multilingual film, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was earlier scheduled to release in April but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Zee Studios posted the film’s poster along with its new release date on its official Instagram page.

“With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa’s story has always belonged to the big screens! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs in theatres near you on 10th September,” the caption read.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, “Thalaivii” also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna.

Apart from “Thalaivii”, Ranaut, 34, will also be seen in action film “Dhaakad” and “Tejas”.