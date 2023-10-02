HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to hit theatres on October 27, teaser out

The film, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot

October 02, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

PTI
Kangana Ranaut in ‘Tejas’

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Tejas’

Tejas, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is set to be released in theatres on October 27, the makers announced on Monday.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date and teaser of the film on its official page on X.

"Jab bhi baat desh ki aayegi, woh saari hadein paar kar jaayegi! #TeaserOutToday #Tejas In cinemas on 27th oct," the post read.

According to the makers, Tejas revolves around Ranaut’s Tejas Gill, who aims “to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way”.

ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut on ‘Chandramukhi 2’: ‘It’s an origin story which delves into who she is’

The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 20.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.