Kangana Ranaut’s first looks as Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivi’ revealed

The first look of director Vijay’s biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is out.

Titled Thalaivi, the biopic stars Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, and also has the likes of Arvind Swamy (expected to play the role of MGR) on board, while the music is by G.V. Prakash.

The Queen star had earlier travelled to the US to undergo various look tests for this coveted role, with Hollywood make-up artist and prosthetic expert Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049.

While director Gautham Menon is also making a web-series inspired from the life of Jayalaithaa, the release date of Thalaivi has been fixed as June 26, 2020.