Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Air Force pilot in ‘Tejas’ revealed

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as an Air Force pilot in her upcoming flick Tejas has been revealed.

On Monday morning, Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP movies shared Kangana Ranaut’s first look from Tejas on Twitter where she can be seen posing in front of a fighter jet. In the movie, Kangana will be seen in the avatar of an Air Force pilot.

The tweet reads: “Soaring high into the sky! Presenting the first look of #KanganaRanaut as an Air force Pilot in #Tejas. @KanganaTeam @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains.”

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas will be RSVP’s second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely success Uri: The Surgical Strike which released in January last year.

Informing about the movie, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: “#Tejas it’s not only a fighter jet but also Kangana’s name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came true, after Manikarnika another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind.”

Tejas will go on floors very soon and is slated to release in April 2021.