Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets release date

June 24, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Scripted by Ritesh Shah, the political drama stars Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and focuses on Gandhi’s imposition of the 21-month internal Emergency in India between 1975 to 1977

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Emergency’

Emergency, starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, will release in theatres on November 24, the makers announced on Saturday.

The political drama stars Ranaut in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It focuses on Gandhi’s imposition of the 21-month internal Emergency in India between 1975 to 1977.

Emergency has been directed by Ranaut and produced by her and Renu Pitti. The screenplay is by Ritesh Shah from a ‘story’ by Ranaut.

Besides Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, the film also features Anupam Kher as her political opponent Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar (Gandhi’s close associate and cultural adviser), Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw and others.

“Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know,” Ranaut said in a statement. “It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen.”

Emergency is produced by Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. Their debut production, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is out on Prime Video.

