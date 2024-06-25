Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets new release date

The upcoming period political drama Emergency, starring actor-MP Kangana Ranaut, has a new release date. The makers of the film, which was earlier set to release on June 14, announced on Tuesday that it will now hit the screens on September 6.

The announcement comes a day after Ranaut took oath as the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session.

In an X post, Ranaut said she was announcing the release of her movie Emergency to mark the "beginning of the 50th year of independent India's darkest chapter".

The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India's Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024.

The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India's Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024.

The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy,#EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.

The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Ranaut said she drew inspiration from William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to make her upcoming film.

"I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth', the essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on the 6th September 2024," the actor said in a statement.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is a Manikarnika Films presentation and is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.