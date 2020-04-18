Kangana Ranaut: ‘The government should demolish Twitter, start India’s own social media platform’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has come to her sister Rangoli Chandel’s defence by asking the Indian government to shut down Twitter in the country, and that India should find a way to start its own social media platform.

The actor was reacting to her sister’s suspension from Twitter, after the latter posted hate tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident, about the Muslim community.

In a video uploaded by her official team on Instagram, Kangana states that she and her sister were falsely accused by people like Sussanne Khan’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and filmmaker Reema Kagti — of initiating a wish for genocide against Muslims in India. The Queen star goes on to say that her sister called for only those who attacked doctors and cops to be shot dead, and that neither of them are saying that every Muslim is attacking the healthcare community or police officials.

Kangana adds that Twitter allows people to call the Indian Prime Minister, Home Minister and the RSS as ‘terrorists’, but does not allow actual terrorists to be termed so.

She urged the government to ‘shut down’ Twitter in India, and start ‘our own’ social media platform to air our views.

Kangana also came to wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat’s support and requested for security to be provided to her, after World Wrestling Championships bronze medalist received death threats for her posts on Twitter accusing the Tablighi Jamaat for spreading the novel coronavirus in India.

The actor ended the video wishing everyone a ‘Happy lockdown!’