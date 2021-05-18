Movies

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19: ‘Don’t want to offend COVID fan clubs’

Kangana Ranaut   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and was under home quarantine.

Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

She added, “I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend Covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus… anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

The Thalaivi actor also posted a video on how she fought the virus, writing, "Fighting Covid I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps.”

 

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 cases and 48 more deaths, taking the tally of coronavirus infection to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

