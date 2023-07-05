ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' gets a release date

July 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

In ‘Tejas’, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot

PTI

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Tejas’ | Photo Credit: kanganaranaut/Instagram

Tejas, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to be released in theatres on October 20, the makers said on Wednesday. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the upcoming movie features Kangana in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page. According to the makers, Tejas revolves around Ranaut's Tejas Gill, who aims "to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way".

The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2022. Kangana’s political drama Emergencywill hit the screens on November 24. Kangana plays the role of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also part of P Vasu’s horror drama Chandramukhi 2, which is set to release on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress was last seen in the action drama Dhaakad.

