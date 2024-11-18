ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on January 17, 2025

Published - November 18, 2024 12:18 pm IST

The update comes a month after the actor-filmmaker said the team had finally received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), after the film missed out on its September 6 release

PTI

A still from Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday announced that her much awaited film Emergency will be released in theatres on January 17.

Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, shared the film's release date on her official X page.

The caption of her post read: "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!" "Emergency", also written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released in September after multiple delays but it couldn't be screened as its certificate was stuck with the CBFC.

The film was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

At the time, Ranaut had accused the CBFC of stalling certification, which she said was "hugely demotivating".

"Emergency" delves into the emergency that was imposed by the former prime minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

