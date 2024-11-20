 />
Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for directorial debut with Netflix series

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is making is directorial debut with a Netflix series set against the backdrop of the film industry

Published - November 20, 2024 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Kangana Ranaut. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut praised Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for his debut project as a director with a Netflix series. The series is touted to be set against the backdrop of the film industry and is likely to explore an ambitious outsider’s journey inside the tricky world of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix announce Aryan Khan’s debut series

“It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll up and think they are actors,” she wrote on Instagram. “We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour, and those who have resources often end up taking easy roads,” Kangana added.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming Bollywood series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth outing together, including titles like Darlings, Class of ’83 and Bard of Blood.

ALSO READ:Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on January 17, 2025

“We need more people behind the cameras. It’s good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less travelled. I look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker,” said Kangana.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

