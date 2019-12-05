Kangana Ranaut pays homage to Jayalalithaa on latter’s death anniversary

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, on the occasion of her third death anniversary.

Kangana was seen with folded hands on the sets of Thalaivi, in front of a picture of Jayalalithaa, who died at the age of 68, in 2016.

Kangana will be essaying the role of the former CM in the biopic titled Thalaivi that is being directed by Kollywood director Vijay. The film also has the likes of Arvind Swamy (expected to play the role of MGR) on board, while the music is by G.V. Prakash. The first lokoks and a teaser of the film was released recently.

Thalaivi is set for release on June 26, 2020 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.