Kangana Ranaut not part of ‘Aadai’ Hindi remake

With speculation rife that the Amala Paul-starrer Aadai is to be remade in Hindi and that it will star Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut in the lead, actor-producer Arun Pandian, who bankrolled and distributed the film, has clarified that it is all rumours.

Pandian, in a statement, confirmed that his company A&P Groups has tied up with ‘a big production company in Mumbai’ for remaking Aadai in Hindi. “... the film will be remade with great international standard with a leading popular star (sic),” Pandian says, adding that he holds the remake rights of the film for all languages.

On Kangana Ranaut’s rumoured involvement, he says, “We have not approached Kangana for the lead. The rumour spreading is false news.”

It was also speculated that Rathna Kumar, who helmed the original, was set to be roped in for this film as well. But Pandian’s note adds that the director and crew are yet to be finalised. Rathna Kumar, meanwhile, is busy with Thalapathy 64, the upcoming film starring actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, which is directed by his friend — Lokesh Kanagaraj. Rathna Kumar is the additional screenplay writer for the film.

Amala Paul awaits the release of two Tamil films — Cadaver and Adho Andha Paravai Pola. She also has Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, whose cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vineeth Srinivasan and Aparna Balamurali. Amala Paul was also recently confirmed to be on board a Netflix production — part of an anthology series with stories similar to Lust Stories, to be directed by Oh! Baby filmmaker Nandini Reddy.