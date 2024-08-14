Kangana Ranaut: I would love to direct a film with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut said she was drawn to the “Shakespearean tragedy” of Indira Gandhi’s life and political career, particularly her missteps during the 1975 Emergency that tainted her legacy as the third Prime Minister of India. The period from 25 June, 1975 to 21 March, 1977, dubbed the “darkest chapter of Indian democracy”, is the subject of Ranaut’s forthcoming political drama, Emergency. Besides starring in the leading role of Indira Gandhi, Ranaut has also directed, co-written and produced the film, which is set to hit theatres on September 6.

The trailer for Emergency was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 14. Speaking at the launch event, Ranaut said: “Mrs Gandhi once referred to the Emergency as a ferocious beast that she was riding, but one that would eat her alive if she dismounted. How a conscientious individual, under the influence of their ego, takes certain steps and how they can never draw back from it without paying a price became a big inspiration for me.”

Ranaut’s film, her second directorial attempt after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), details the turmoil and repression of the Emergency years. A resolute and adamant Indira Gandhi, under siege from all sides, is shown jailing her political opponents and critics, scuttling her own cabinet and severely cracking down on press and civil liberties.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher takes on the role of socialist leader and Mrs. Gandhi’s political challenger, Jayaprakash Narayan. Other notable names include Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. Mahima Chaudhry, making her comeback to films after eight years, stars as Pupul Jayakar, a cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s close confidante.

Ranaut thanked her cast for their faith in the film. “Everybody knows I have been boycotted by the industry,” she said. “It’s not easy to stand with me, it’s not easy to do my film, and it’s most definitely not easy to praise me.” She also thanked her mentor, veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, for guiding and inspiring her through the project.

Anupam Kher called JP Narayan one of his heroes during his formative years. Kher was a young drama school student in Delhi in the mid-70s when Emergency was declared.

“JP Narayan was the hope of the youth and the country to fight against this oppression,” Kher recalled. “When Kangana reached me for this part, I was already wanting to play someone who had contributed so much. Unfortunately, as life moves forward, we tend to forget our heroes.”

The release of Emergency was earlier postponed due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ranaut, contesting for the BJP from Mandi in her home state of Himachal Pradesh, won the seat to become a first-time Member of Parliament.

Ranaut said she hopes her journey inspires more women to take up politics as a career. “We are in good times now, especially with the 33% reservation to women under the Women’s Reservation Bill. The situation in the next election is going to be such that we won’t have enough women. 33% will be a huge number to fill in local, state and national elections. So I will like women to be inspired to be in this field.”

Asked if she will continue acting while pursuing her political career, Ranaut said: “I would like people to decide that. For example, I never said I wanted to be a leader; I met the criteria to be given a ticket and it was the people’s choice that I should fight elections. Similarly, if tomorrow Emergency works, and people want to see more of me, I would continue with films. Otherwise, if I feel that I have more success in politics, and I’m needed there more, I will let life decide. At present, I have no plans of picking one over the other.”

Ranaut was also asked if she would like to helm a feature with the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir — in the lead. Responding to this great white whale of Hindi cinema, Ranaut said, “I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. I would love to show their talented side where they can act, look good and also do something that is significant to society. There is an artistic side to all three of them that has not been explored other than in just a few films.”

“One actor I would always regret not being able to direct is Irrfan Khan,” Ranaut added. “He was one of my favourite Khans.”

