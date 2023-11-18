HamberMenu
Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan reunite for director Vijay’s next

The untitled film features Vijay’s frequent collaborators GV Prakash Kumar as the music director and Nirav Shah as the cinematographer

November 18, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan, who had previously collaborated for Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns(2015), are teaming up once again and this time, it’s for a Tamil film. 

Director Vijay, with whom Kangana worked in Thalaivii, is helming the new project which is said to be a psychological thriller. Kangana took to X to announce the news and shared photos from the film’s pooja as Instagram stories. 

Bankrolled by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, the untitled film features Vijay’s frequent collaborators GV Prakash Kumar as the music director and Nirav Shah as the cinematographer. 

Madhavan, who was recently seen in The Railway Men, has a Tamil film titled Test coming up which will see him starring alongside Siddharth and Nayanthara. On the other hand, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency which is also produced and directed by her. 

