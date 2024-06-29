ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanakarajyam’ trailer: Indrans, Murali Gopy promise an emotional thriller revolving around a jewellery shop

Updated - June 29, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Directed by Sagar Hari, the film is set to release in theatres on July 5

The Hindu Bureau

Indrans, Murali Gopy in a still from ‘Kanakarajyam’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam thriller drama, Kanakarajyam, starring Indrans and Murali Gopi, was released by the makers on Friday. Written and directed by Sagar Hari, the film is set to release in theatres on July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intriguing trailer introduces Indrans as an ex-army man named Ramanadhan, who gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. Simultaneously, we also see Murali Gopy’s character deal with many financial burdens he wishes to get his daughter married. In a surprise turn of events, Indrans’ character gets detained by the police and a suspenseful story begins.

Award-winning actor Indrans talks about the Malayalam movie, ‘Jackson Bazaar Youth’, and how ‘Home’ changed the trajectory of his career

Kanakarajyam also features Sreejith Ravi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh, Rajesh Sharma, Unni Raj, Achuthanandan, James Eliya, Harish Pengan, Remya Suresh, Saina Krishna, Sreevidya Mullassery, and Athira Patel among others.

With music scored by Arun Muraleedharan, the film has cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and editing by Ajeesh Anand. Kanakarajyam is produced by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US