‘Kanakarajyam’ trailer: Indrans, Murali Gopy promise an emotional thriller revolving around a jewellery shop

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam thriller drama, Kanakarajyam, starring Indrans and Murali Gopi, was released by the makers on Friday. Written and directed by Sagar Hari, the film is set to release in theatres on July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intriguing trailer introduces Indrans as an ex-army man named Ramanadhan, who gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. Simultaneously, we also see Murali Gopy’s character deal with many financial burdens he wishes to get his daughter married. In a surprise turn of events, Indrans’ character gets detained by the police and a suspenseful story begins.

Kanakarajyam also features Sreejith Ravi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh, Rajesh Sharma, Unni Raj, Achuthanandan, James Eliya, Harish Pengan, Remya Suresh, Saina Krishna, Sreevidya Mullassery, and Athira Patel among others.

With music scored by Arun Muraleedharan, the film has cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and editing by Ajeesh Anand. Kanakarajyam is produced by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.