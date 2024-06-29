GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kanakarajyam’ trailer: Indrans, Murali Gopy promise an emotional thriller revolving around a jewellery shop

Directed by Sagar Hari, the film is set to release in theatres on July 5

Updated - June 29, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indrans, Murali Gopy in a still from ‘Kanakarajyam’

Indrans, Murali Gopy in a still from ‘Kanakarajyam’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam thriller drama, Kanakarajyam, starring Indrans and Murali Gopi, was released by the makers on Friday. Written and directed by Sagar Hari, the film is set to release in theatres on July 5.

The intriguing trailer introduces Indrans as an ex-army man named Ramanadhan, who gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. Simultaneously, we also see Murali Gopy’s character deal with many financial burdens he wishes to get his daughter married. In a surprise turn of events, Indrans’ character gets detained by the police and a suspenseful story begins.

Award-winning actor Indrans talks about the Malayalam movie, ‘Jackson Bazaar Youth’, and how ‘Home’ changed the trajectory of his career

Kanakarajyam also features Sreejith Ravi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh, Rajesh Sharma, Unni Raj, Achuthanandan, James Eliya, Harish Pengan, Remya Suresh, Saina Krishna, Sreevidya Mullassery, and Athira Patel among others.

With music scored by Arun Muraleedharan, the film has cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and editing by Ajeesh Anand. Kanakarajyam is produced by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

