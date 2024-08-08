‘Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal’: Disney+ Hotstar renews web series for season 3

Disney+ Hotstar has now announced a third season for its hit web series Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal. Originally aired as a television serial on Star Vijay, the series revolves around a bunch of school students and their school life.

The series is a reboot of the 2006 television series of the same name and after premiering in 2022, the second season came out earlier this year in April.

A statement released by the makers said, “As in the case of the first and the second seasons, the series, through its engaging and entertaining story, will look to capture and present all the joys, tears, fears, surprises, pain and thrills of present-day students.”

More details on the cast of the new season are expected to be announced soon. The series stars Teja Venkatesh, Raja Vetri Prabhu, Aravind Seiju, Deepika Venkatachalam and Aashik Gopinath. The rest of the cast includes VJ Sangeetha, Irfan, Rajesh, Bharath Kumar, Deepika Damu, Akshathaa Ajit, Pranika, Pragateesh, Aegan, VJ Kalyani, Surendar KPY and Parvez Musharaf. The first season featured 132 episodes while the second season had 112 episodes.

The original soap opera aired on television from 2006 to 2009. Due to the success of the show, a sequel called Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai was made. Later another sequel to the serial called Kana Kaanum Kalangal Kalloori Saalai was also made.