Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ alongside longtime impersonator, Maya Rudolph

Harris’s unexpected appearance also comes after ‘SNL’ producer Lorne Michaels had suggested that real candidates might not appear this season due to election rules

Published - November 03, 2024 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’ | Photo Credit: X/ @SNL

Just days before the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris surprised Saturday Night Live audiences by appearing in the show’s cold open alongside her longtime impersonator, Maya Rudolph. In a sketch that played up Harris’s catchphrase, the two declared, “Keep calm-ala and carry-on-ala,” urging viewers to stay focused during the final stretch of the election.

The Avengers reassemble! This time, in support of Kamala Harris ahead of US presidential elections

The skit began with a fictional CNN segment showcasing last-minute campaign rallies, including a comical meltdown by Donald Trump, portrayed by James Austin Johnson. The scene then switched to Rudolph’s version of Harris, joined by Jim Gaffigan as Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, and Andy Samberg as Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff. As the sketch progressed, Rudolph’s Harris had a comical heart-to-heart moment with herself — only to be joined by the real Kamala Harris, dressed in identical attire. “It’s nice to see you again, Kamala,” the real Harris quipped. “I’m just here to remind you, you got this.”

The two Kamalas then broke into a funny pep talk, riffing on topics like staying calm, rewatching Legally Blonde, and getting ready for the holidays. Their sing-songy banter ended with the titular rallying cry, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Harris has previously praised Rudolph’s spot-on impersonation, acknowledging her skill in capturing the VP’s style and mannerisms. Harris’s unexpected appearance also comes after SNL producer Lorne Michaels had suggested that real candidates might not appear this season due to election rules.

‘The Apprentice’ movie review: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong’s powerhouse bromance steals revolting origin story

Hosted by former SNL writer John Mulaney, the night’s episode featured singer Chappell Roan as the musical guest. Harris’s cameo marks a historic campaign moment on the show, as she joins a legacy of presidential candidates using SNL to connect with voters in a lighter setting.

