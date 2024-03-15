Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new romance music video, ‘Inimel’

March 15, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), under the stewardship of the legendary actor, has unveiled its latest endeavor – a music video titled, Inimel. Collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and singer-composer Shruti Haasan, RKFI seems to venturing into a realm of modern relationships with this latest project.

Following the success of their previous collaboration in Vikram, Kanagaraj returns, this time not only as a director but also as an actor, making his debut on screen. Inimel, which translates to “from now on”, looks to encapsulate the essence of love, tracing its journey through various stages and intricacies of urban life.

Helmed by director Dwarkesh Prabakar and cinematographic Bhuvan Gowda, Shruti Haasan will spearhead the composition and vocals, with creative inputs from Kamal himself.

Kamal is currently filming for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, while Kanagaraj has begun production on the Rajinikanth-helmed Thalaivar 171. Shruti Haasan’s last appearance was in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, with Prabhas in the lead role.