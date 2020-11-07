Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ teaser is all swagger and style

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, the title of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been revealed: Vikram.
Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, among others. Will Lokesh’s film be an inspired remake or a spiritual sequel? Only time will tell.
The action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and is set for a summer 2021 release. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).
The title teaser, released today, shows a montage of Kamal inviting several men (who are all masked) to a grand feast, and then unleashing a barrage of weaponry on them during the meal.
The caption of the film, ‘There lived a ghost’ and reports indicate that Vikram is a thriller in which Kamal's character is out to track down a serial killer.
The rest of the cast and crew in the film will be announced soon.