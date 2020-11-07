Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ teaser is all swagger and style

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, the title of the actor’s film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj was revealed

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, the title of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been revealed: Vikram.

Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, among others. Will Lokesh’s film be an inspired remake or a spiritual sequel? Only time will tell.

The action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and is set for a summer 2021 release. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

The title teaser, released today, shows a montage of Kamal inviting several men (who are all masked) to a grand feast, and then unleashing a barrage of weaponry on them during the meal.

The caption of the film, ‘There lived a ghost’ and reports indicate that Vikram is a thriller in which Kamal's character is out to track down a serial killer.

The rest of the cast and crew in the film will be announced soon.