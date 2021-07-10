Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi dazzle in ‘Vikram’ first look　

10 July 2021 17:26 IST

‘Vikram’ will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who did Vijay-starrer ‘Master’

The buzz surrounding Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project, Vikram, is getting bigger by the day. The makers released the first look of the project today; it showcases Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose last outing was Vijay-starrer Master earlier this year, this project is currently being shot. Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!!”

In November 2020, the team released a title teaser, which indicated that the film could be an action-thriller. While Vijay Sethupathi was earlier seen in the filmmaker’s Master, fans are eagerly awaiting to see him act with Kamal Haasan.

Fahadh Faasil, who is awaiting the release of Malayalam film Malik, will start shooting his portions soon. “I am eagerly awaiting to shoot with Kamal Haasan,” he told ‘The Hindu’ recently.

The film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.