Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he is taking a break from Bigg Boss Tamil. The Tamil superstar will not be hosting the upcoming season of the reality show. The actor-politician took to social media to announce his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.”

Kamal Haasan has hosted Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its first edition in 2017. In 2021, the reality show attracted most eyeballs on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil Nadu, and gained the highest viewership for any show on the streaming platform. Archana Ravichandran won the previous edition of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran actor, who was last seen in Shankar’s Indian 2as the iconic ex-freedom fighter Senapathy, also played Supreme Yaskin in Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the science-fiction film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Review of K. Hariharan’s ‘Kamal Haasan — A cinematic journey’: Chronicles of a quick-change artist

He is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Joju George in prominent roles. He will next collaborate with the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv and filmmaker H Vinoth. Kamal Haasan is also awaiting the release of Indian 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.