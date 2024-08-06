GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamal Haasan to take a break from Bigg Boss Tamil, will not host Season 8

Kamal Haasan has hosted Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its inception in 2018

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Actor Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he is taking a break from Bigg Boss Tamil. The Tamil superstar will not be hosting the upcoming season of the reality show. The actor took to social media to announce his decision.

Bigg Boss Tamil, a breeding ground for toxic masculinity?

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.”

Kamal Haasan has hosted Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its first edition in 2017. In 2021, the reality show attracted most eyeballs on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil Nadu, and gained the highest viewership for any show on the streaming platform. Archana Ravichandran won the previous edition of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar allegedly attacked by Pradeep Antony supporter

The veteran actor, who was last seen in S Shankar’s Indian 2as the iconic ex-freedom fighter Senapathy, also played Supreme Yaskin in Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the science-fiction film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ:Review of K. Hariharan’s ‘Kamal Haasan — A cinematic journey’: Chronicles of a quick-change artist

He is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Joju George in prominent roles. He will also collaborate with the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv and filmmaker H Vinoth. Kamal Haasan is also awaiting the release of Indian 3.

