Kamal Haasan to produce Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next

July 26, 2022 16:47 IST

The news was announced during an event held by Red Giant Movies to celebrate their 15 years in film production

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming movie. Kamal announced the news on Monday during an event held by Udhayanidhi’s production banner Red Giant Movies to celebrate their 15 years in cinema.

Udhayanidhi took to Twitter to thank Kamal for providing the opportunity. Other details regarding the project, which is tentatively titled Production #54, remain unknown at the moment.

Notably, Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies produced Kamal’s 2010 film Manmadhan Ambu and presented the actor-producer’s recent hit film Vikram in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi, who was last seen in Arunraja Kamaraj’s Nenjuku Needhi, has Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan and Magizh Thirumeni’s Kalagathalaivan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Raaj Kamal Films International is producing a yet-untitled film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi that has Rajkumar Periasamy on board as the director.