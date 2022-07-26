Movies

Kamal Haasan to produce Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: @Udhaystalin/Twitter
The Hindu BureauJuly 26, 2022 16:47 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 17:26 IST

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming movie. Kamal announced the news on Monday during an event held by Udhayanidhi’s production banner Red Giant Movies to celebrate their 15 years in cinema.

Udhayanidhi took to Twitter to thank Kamal for providing the opportunity. Other details regarding the project, which is tentatively titled Production #54, remain unknown at the moment.

Notably, Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies produced Kamal’s 2010 film Manmadhan Ambu and presented the actor-producer’s recent hit film Vikram in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi, who was last seen in Arunraja Kamaraj’s Nenjuku Needhi, has Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan and Magizh Thirumeni’s Kalagathalaivan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Raaj Kamal Films International is producing a yet-untitled film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi that has Rajkumar Periasamy on board as the director.

